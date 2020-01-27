A Louisiana man has been extradited to Henrico County and served with seven counts of soliciting a minor.
Justin Jakubielski, 33, of Buras, La., was conversing over the internet with an individual he thought was a juvenile female, but was actually a Henrico detective posing as a child.
Police said Jakubielski requested that the girl send him photographs of herself, and he sent inappropriate photos of himself to her, or rather to detectives.
On Friday, he was extradited to Henrico County, where he is being held in jail without bond.
The arrest is part of the Henrico police vice detectives' ongoing effort to target those soliciting children online. Police want to remind parents and guardians to have an important conversation with their children about communicating online with strangers and to keep track of the content they have on their phones.
