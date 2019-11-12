A Richmond man working as a Lyft driver has been charged with sexually assaulting a female passenger during a ride, police said.
Robert W. Sauvager, 51, of the 1400 block of Williamsburg Road, was charged with aggravated sexual battery and object sexual penetration.
In a news release, police said Sauvager's accuser went to a local hospital about 9 a.m. on Nov. 3 to report that she had been sexually assaulted several hours earlier by a Lyft driver during a ride.
Authorities said the assault occurred in the River Downs neighborhood off Robious Road.
Investigators identified the driver as Sauvager and he was arrested on Nov. 6.
Sauvager is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail.
Lyft is a ridesharing company based in San Francisco and operates in 640 cities in the U.S. The company operates the Lyft mobile app, offering car rides, scooters, and a bicycle-sharing system.
Police said they are continuing to investigate the Lyft incident. Anyone with information can contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
