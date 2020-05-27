A Lyft driver who sexually assaulted an extremely intoxicated Chesterfield County woman after he was hired to give her a ride home from downtown Richmond claimed that he was actually the victim and the woman he assaulted was "trying to hide behind the Me Too movement."
In an interview with a clinical psychologist after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual battery, Robert W. Sauvager, 52, viewed his actions not as a criminal offense but as a "lapse in fidelity to his marriage," Chesterfield Circuit Judge David E. Johnson noted in comments from the bench, during which he highlighted the defendant's "callous disregard for the value and dignity of human life."
"She initiated everything," Sauvager asserted in comments to the psychologist for a court-ordered psychosexual evaluation of the defendant, which the judge read aloud in part. "I got my hand caught in the cookie jar, so to speak. She made me touch her. If she said stop, I would have."
The judge said the victim's intoxicated state, Sauvager's "disregard" in providing her safe transport, his shifting of blame and his "complete lack of sympathy for the victim" – until he apologized in court on Wednesday – made his crime deserving of an upward departure from discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for no more than three months behind bars.
Consequently, Johnson sentenced Sauvager to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended, giving him a 5 full years to serve. He has been jailed since his Nov. 5 arrest, pleaded guilty in February and did not seek to be released on bond, his attorney said.
The 27-year-old victim, according to the prosecution's summary of evidence, had become extremely intoxicated and incoherent on the evening of Nov. 2 and into the early morning hours of Nov. 3, while she was socializing with friends in Richmond. Her friends summoned a Lyft ride to take her to her Chesterfield home.
In a statement later to police, Sauvager acknowledged that his passenger was one of the most intoxicated passengers he had driven and was hallucinating during the ride.
The woman had little memory of getting into the Lyft driver's car or returning home due to her level of intoxication. When she regained consciousness in the backseat of the car outside her home, her clothes had been removed and Sauvager was on top of her, according to prosecutors.
The woman then pushed Sauvager off, and as she did, Sauvager told her that the sexual contact was "consensual." The woman then ran into her home and went to sleep.
After she woke up later that morning, the woman reported the incident to family members, and she went to a hospital about 9 a.m. to report that she had been sexually assaulted.
"The defendant controlled the environment ... and had the ideal setting to attack" the woman, Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Frank LaRuffa told the court.
Instead of being remorseful, "he blames the victim," the prosecutor said. "He took advantage of a vulnerable woman."
Both the prosecutor and judge noted Sauvager's references to the #MeToo movement in his attempts to deflect responsibility. He claimed the victim was "cruising for sexual activity" and played a role in what occurred. "I think women need to be held accountable, too," he was quoted as saying to authorities.
"She initiated everything and I fell for it," Sauvager said. "It was just a stupid mistake."
But in comments Wednesday before the judge meted out his punishment, Sauvager said he felt "terrible" and takes responsibility.
"I caused grief and hardship on my family," he said. "I cheated on my wife."
Sauvager, who has no prior criminal record, said he's been "beating myself up" during his nearly seven months in jail. "I'm forever sorry that I made that choice."
The psychologist who conducted Sauvager's psychosexual evaluation determined that Sauvager had no underlying sexual deviations or mental illness, and was only a moderate risk to reoffend, his attorney, John Rockecharlie, told the court.
At the time of the incident, Rockecharlie also noted that Sauvager's wife was suffering from cancer and the family, with two children ages 11 and 12, was experiencing financial hardship. Sauvager was trying to make ends meet after losing his job as a mechanic due to a medical condition.
Because the family had no vehicle of their own, Sauvager had to rent a car so he could support his family by driving for Lyft, the attorney said.
Rockecharlie, in urging an active sentence of no more than 12 months, said Sauvager "made a very bad choice that night" but so did the victim by drinking so excessively.
"He should have been in a position that he should have been wiser than her," the attorney said.
