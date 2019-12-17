A former career United States Postal Service mail carrier was sentenced Tuesday to 13 months in jail for taking bribes to "misdeliver" suspected packages of marijuana, presumably to dealers.
Christopher Grant, 59, pleaded guilty in September to accepting a bribe as a public official. His misconduct occurred from 2016 to 2017, when he delivered at least 20 packages to different people at various locations, many of them to an unidentified North Chesterfield apartment complex.
"Folks need to know if you abuse the public trust, you go to jail," said U.S. District Judge David J. Novak.
Federal sentencing guidelines called for a term of 12 to 18 months. Kaitlin G. Cooke, an assistant U.S. attorney, told Novak on Tuesday that "this is a serious crime that is deserving of punishment."
Grant's lawyer, Paul Gill, asked for a term of 36 months of probation and a fine in lieu of jail. He told the judge, "We will simply not see Mr. Grant in this courtroom again after this sentencing."
Before imposing the sentence, Novak asked Grant, who the judge noted performed decades of honorable service and led an otherwise exemplary life, "Why are we here? I don't understand it."
Grant apologized for his misconduct and said he did not set out to break the law. He said he was "kindhearted" and initially was just helping some others out. "I thought I was doing simple stuff," he said.
Court records show that Grant began working for the USPS in 1987, had virtually no criminal record and remained employed there until April 2018, a month after he was confronted by investigators.
His job included delivering letters and packages on his regular route through the Ampthill Branch office in North Chesterfield.
For certain packages, he was required to track and confirm delivery using a handheld scanner. The scanner records the location where the carrier confirmed delivery of a package and Grant was required to deliver the packages to the address on the label.
In August 2016 the USPS investigators began investigating suspected marijuana shipments from outside Virginia to addresses on Grant's route. Surveillance cameras were installed in Grant's postal service vehicle.
None of the packages in question were addressed for delivery to residents of the apartment complex.
Video and physical surveillance showed at least five instances where Grant received money. "On each occasion, defendant provided a suspected marijuana parcel to one of various others in exchange [for] various amounts of cash," wrote Cooke in a sentencing memorandum.
She added that Grant "often engaged in friendly overtures, including fist-bumps and embraces with the individuals providing him payments."
His conduct, she wrote, "enabled multiple individuals to convert the U.S. mails into an unwilling drug mule, all while hiding behind the anonymity provided by false names and vacant addresses."
During the investigation inspectors intercepted a package — of similar size and weight to 20 others that were misdelivered for payment — addressed for delivery to a vacant house on Grant's route. It contained more than 11 pounds of marijuana in a shrink-wrapped bucket, authorities said.
When caught, Cooke wrote that Grant admitted delivering packages to various people at the apartment complex but denied accepting bribes or knowing what was inside the packages.
A statement of facts signed by Grant when he pleaded guilty, reported that Grant told investigators in March 2018 that he was paid "lunch money" for his efforts and sometimes not paid at all. "He [also] maintained that the subjects gave him money because they appreciated him delivering the packages," the statement said.
Cooke wrote that Grant was making $80,000 a year, including overtime, and had no need for the money he was paid for breaking the law.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Mr. Grant should have "handled" tens of millions of dollars in illegal foreign funds for politicians, as did Rick Gates, instead of delivering buds of a plant that grows out of the ground. He would have been paid a lot more than "lunch money" and only have to trade 45 days in jail for his misdeeds.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.