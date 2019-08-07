Chesterfield County police charged a man with two counts of indecent exposure after receiving reports this year of a man exposing his genitals to employees in the dressing rooms of two women's clothing stores.
George W. Phillips, 53, of the 12100 block of Spring Run Drive in Amelia, was identified by police as a suspect in incidents that occurred in February and May. Police obtained two warrants for indecent exposure for Phillips on July 26, and he was served on July 29.
The first incident occurred in February at Catherines, a plus-size clothing store in the 4800 block of Commonwealth Centre Parkway. A store employee reported that he picked out an item to try on and then asked a store employee to help him put it on. When she entered the dressing room, he exposed his genitals to her. He then left the store without making a purchase.
Store employees reported that the same man returned to the store in March, and exposed his genitals in the same manner.
On May 8, store employees at the Lane Bryant in the 11300 block of Midlothian Turnpike — a little over 10 miles away from the Catherines store — reported that a man entered the store, picked some items to try on, and went to the dressing rooms. Inside the dressing room, he asked for a store employee to bring him an item in a different size. The employee reported that when she returned to the dressing room, he was exposing his genitals. He purchased the items and left the store.
Police believe there may be additional victims, and encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim to contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251.
