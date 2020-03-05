Chesterfield County police arrested a man and charged him with murder in his wife's fatal stabbing Wednesday night.
At 10:42 p.m., officers responded to a report that a woman had been stabbed inside a home in the 1800 block of Stone River Road, which is in the Stone Mill neighborhood off Elkhardt Road.
Officers arrived to find a woman dead from an apparent stabbing. She was identified as 48-year-old Mirian A. Diaz.
After an investigation, police arrested the woman's husband, 50-year-old Leonidas Diaz, and charged him with second-degree murder. He was being held in Chesterfield County Jail.
Police ask anyone with information to call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
