A man accused of shooting a Chesterfield County police officer Wednesday after a traffic stop had been released from jail three days earlier on charges of violating his probation on convictions of robbing an elderly woman in a 2009 attack that left her bloodied and with broken bones.
Lynell Alexander Jr., 33, was arrested last week after police said he fired several rounds at officers after the car in which he was riding was stopped by police in reference to a reported shooting in the 5400 block of Remuda Drive.
One of the rounds struck a Chesterfield officer in the leg, but the slug fortuitously struck a pocket knife in the officer's front pocket without penetrating his body.
"It was truly a blessing," said Chesterfield Maj. Frank Carpenter. "The round actually penetrated his clothing and impacted the pocket knife, destroying it."
On May 24, three days before the shooting, Alexander was released from Henrico Jail on $1,000 bail, following his February arrest on three probation violations.
He was placed on probation after serving more than seven years in prison in a highly publicized case in which he robbed a 76-year-old woman in the parking lot of The Market at Tobacco Row, as she was putting groceries into her minivan.
The woman suffered four fractures in her pelvis and a broken hip, and struggled for months with recurring blurred vision and headaches believed related to a blow she suffered to her head, the case prosecutor said at the time.
After the robbery, Alexander, then 23, fled the scene, leading police on a chase that officers eventually abandoned because of high speeds in a residential area. Alexander also pleaded guilty to felony eluding police.
In an unrelated case in 2010, Alexander pleaded guilty to possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute it.
A Richmond judge sentenced Alexander to 25 years on the robbery and eluding counts with all but seven years suspended; and to 20 years, all suspended, in the drug case.
He was released from Sussex I State Prison on supervised probation on Nov. 28, 2018, according to a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Corrections and Alexander's Jan. 21, 2020, major violation probation report.
The report said Alexander had a previous gang affiliation and was placed on intensive supervised probation. But he failed in nearly every regard.
"Mr. Alexander's adjustment to supervision has been poor," the probation report said. "He has been arrested on new charges, failed to appear in court and has continued to use illegal narcotics. He is currently homeless but allowed to occasionally stay at his mother's house due to family conflicts. Mr. Alexander has failed to maintain stable employment and reports this is due to transportation issues."
Alexander tested positive for marijuana seven times and for opiates once. He was referred to the "Quitting Marijuana" group for a class beginning in October 2019, but due to his arrest for failing to appear in court on a petit larceny charge, he never began the class and was removed, the report says.
On Jan. 21 of this year, Alexander was convicted in Henrico of the larceny and failure to appear charges and sentenced to 12 months and 10 days, respectively, with all time suspended.
In last Wednesday's incident in Chesterfield, Alexander also was charged with maliciously wounding a man with a gun in an incident that led police to stop the vehicle in which he was a passenger. However, police said the victim is not cooperating with police in their investigation.
The vehicle’s driver, who remained at the scene, was taken into custody by police but Alexander fled and police initiated a manhunt that lasted throughout the night. He was arrested Thursday afternoon in Richmond.
Alexander now faces six felony charges. They include attempted capital murder of a police officer, malicious wounding, two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted felony.
He is scheduled to appear Sept. 17 on all six charges in Chesterfield General District Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Who was the stupid Judge that released this thug to shoot an officer? Any person who has violated probation should be held without bond until a hearing is conducted unless the violations were minor and if that was the case then he didn't need to be arrested, to begin with. Too many idiotic Judges release these probation violators on a bond to commit more crimes!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.