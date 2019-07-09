Two men were charged Tuesday with nine felonies each in connection with a 2017 shooting that left a 1-year-old girl dead in Henrico County and her father injured.
One of the men, Derick Walton Jr., 20, of Richmond, also faces charges stemming from a separate shooting in April when a 5-year-old Henrico girl was shot in the head.
In the 2017 shooting, Walton and 19-year-old Byron Archer III of Henrico are each charged with two counts of felony homicide; one count of malicious wounding; one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; two conspiracy counts; and three firearm counts.
Early on Oct. 10, 2017, Jaidah Morris and her father had lain down just minutes before several shots were fired through a bedroom window in the front of the home in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue, according to court records.
“The murder of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris on Oct. 10, 2017, was a cowardly act by those that pulled the trigger,” Henrico Police Chief H.I. Cardounel Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “Although this will not bring her back, we vowed to hold those responsible for her death accountable, no matter how long it took.”
Police linked Walton to the 2017 case after he was picked up last month in connection with an April 4 shooting that injured Ke’miyah Edwards, 5, and another man at a home in the 2500 block of Byron Street. The girl was hospitalized at VCU Medical Center for more than a month before returning home.
Archer and Walton are due in court on July 24.
The bad guys will always find a way to get guns. I am a law-abiding legal gun owner, and the "bad guys," had no qualms about breaking into my house and relieving me of my weapon.
ALice - they have "bad guys in England but, thanks to tough gun control laws, They don't get their hands on guns nearly as often and their rate of deaths from shooting is a small fraction of the USA. Hand grenades are controlled and bad guys almost never seem to get their hands on those. Why would guns be different?
So how do you explain the recent terrorist shootings in England Double Dumb. And their rate of killings is so high they now ban common household knives. Do you plan on proposing that also?
Our constitutional rights - that’s the difference!
To be truthful Drake they have control bans in England. You can possess a rifle or shotgun for hunting purposes, but no one other than the police can have a handgun or military type rifle.. I wish you would just say we need a gun control ban in the United States rather than referring to them as "common sense" gun LAWS !!!
Gun control laws are WAY too lax if a 19 year old and a 17 year old can get their hands on guns. In other large first world democracies with tough common sense gun control laws many many fewer people get shot. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
You're gullible if you believe those lies.
Yeah I guess all those lower gun death stats in places like Australia and Japan are just lies.
Wrong enforcement of existing laws is way to lax so adding more laws will NOT increase any kind of enforcement. Also the liberal proposed laws would not have prevented either one of these thugs from getting their guns. And Dumbo Despicable can not show where they would have.
Fewer guns = more deaths.
Gun criminals get the majority of guns on the black market. Gun criminals don't obey common sense gun controls because they're criminals. These two clowns should be incarcerated for life. That will reduce the potential for gun crime in Richmond.
