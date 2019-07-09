500 block of Fayette Avenue

The scene of a shooting in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue in Henrico County.

 JOE MAHONEY/TIMES-DISPATCH

Two men were charged Tuesday with nine felonies each in connection with a 2017 shooting that left a 1-year-old girl dead in Henrico County and her father injured.

One of the men, Derick Walton Jr., 20, of Richmond, also faces charges stemming from a separate shooting in April when a 5-year-old Henrico girl was shot in the head.

In the 2017 shooting, Walton and 19-year-old Byron Archer III of Henrico are each charged with two counts of felony homicide; one count of malicious wounding; one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling; two conspiracy counts; and three firearm counts.

Early on Oct. 10, 2017, Jaidah Morris and her father had lain down just minutes before several shots were fired through a bedroom window in the front of the home in the 500 block of Fayette Avenue, according to court records.

“The murder of 1-year-old Jaidah Morris on Oct. 10, 2017, was a cowardly act by those that pulled the trigger,” Henrico Police Chief H.I. Cardounel Jr. said in a statement Tuesday. “Although this will not bring her back, we vowed to hold those responsible for her death accountable, no matter how long it took.”

Police linked Walton to the 2017 case after he was picked up last month in connection with an April 4 shooting that injured Ke’miyah Edwards, 5, and another man at a home in the 2500 block of Byron Street. The girl was hospitalized at VCU Medical Center for more than a month before returning home.

Archer and Walton are due in court on July 24.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription