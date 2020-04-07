A man and woman from Ohio have been accused of discharging a firearm in the James River Park System off Riverside Drive in South Richmond.
Shortly before 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officers were patrolling the park in the 4200 block of Riverside Drive when two people discharged a gun "on the trail area" near the West 42nd Street entrance, the authorities said. The police did not further specify the location, but the Buttermilk trail runs through that area along the south side of the James River.
"They were not trying to shoot at anyone else or each other," said police spokeswoman Chelsea Rarrick. "It was reckless discharge"
Tony Isaac Jr., 27, of Springfield, Ohio, was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place, possession of a firearm in a city park, and possession of a firearm as a felon, the police said.
Jayona M. Franklin, 19, of Xenia, Ohio, was charged with discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm in a city park.
A couple of "road" scholars [scoff] who shouldn't even be here.
Waiting for words of wisdom from Mr. Drake Butler
Because you are bereft of wisdom?
