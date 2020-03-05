Handcuffs

A former Richmond man was arrested Wednesday in Arizona and charged with a 2016 killing on Snead Road in South Richmond.

Darnell D. Lee Jr., 34, was captured in Buckeye, Ariz., by the U.S. Marshals Service there. Marshals in North Dakota and Richmond also helped, Richmond police said. He was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the fatal shooting of Brian M. King, 24, of the 4000 block of Mallard Creek Circle in Chesterfield County.

King was found in the courtyard of an apartment complex in the 5000 block of Snead Road. He had been shot and was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

"This arrest was possible thanks to the persistence of detective Sandy Ledbetter-Clarkson,” said Major Crimes Capt. James Laino. "As she does with all her fugitives, she never stopped tracking Mr. Lee Jr. as he moved to various states while he was on the run."

Lee's girlfriend, Amanda L. Miller, 30, formerly of Richmond, was also arrested. She has been charged with accessory for helping Lee hide for more than three years.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

