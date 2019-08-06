A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting last week on North 25th Street in Richmond's East End.
Samuel E. Williams, of no known permanent address, was apprehended without incident by the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force on Friday night, the Richmond police said Tuesday.
Williams has been charged with attempted murder, use of a firearm in a felony and grand larceny. Additional charges are pending.
Shortly before 1 a.m. on Friday, officers responded to the sound of gunfire they heard in the 1100 block of North 25th Street. When the police arrived, they quickly located Dominic Christian, 33, of the 2500 block of Ford Avenue, who was lying dead in the road. He had been shot.
They also identified a second victim, an adult male, who had sought treatment at a local hospital for non-life threatening wounds he received in the shooting, the authorities said.
Richmond police detectives have determined the shootings happened after an altercation between Williams and the two victims.
Anyone with additional information about this double shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
An “altercation between Williams and the two victims.” turns into one person dead another seriously injured because a gun was present. In the other large first world democracies shootings of all types happen must much less frequently thanks to tough common sense gun control laws. While democrats want to address this, cowardly republicans Cox and Norment turned tail and ran for the hills rather than debate pros and cons of legislation in the light of day. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
