A Hopewell man has been arrested in the Friday's fatal shooting of another Hopewell man on Atlantic Street in the city.

Deante Henry, 21, was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and served with warrants charging him with first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting in a public place, police said.

He is accused of killing Earl Thomas Osborne, 35, who lived in the city.

On Friday, officers responded at 4:28 p.m. to the 2200 block of Atlantic Street for a report of a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located a victim later identified as Osborne.

He was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where he died.

Police have not described the circumstances of the killing or said whether the victim and suspect knew each another.

Hopewell police have asked that anyone who may have witnesses any activity in the area of the CN&Y Corner Store at 2223 Atlantic Street at the time of the incident call lead detective Keith Krueger at (804) 541-2284 or call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or provide their tip using the P3tips mobile app.

mbowes@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6450

