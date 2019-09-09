A Petersburg man has been charged in the Labor Day weekend shooting death of another man in Petersburg, police said Monday.
Devon Jackson, 37, was taken into custody Monday morning with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force. He was charged with murder and felony use of a firearm in the Sept. 1 slaying of Marvin Briggs, Petersburg police said.
Police did not release Briggs' age or place of residence, but his obituary notice said he was 40.
Briggs was fatally shot in the 2300 block of Navajo Court. A second, unidentified person was found wounded by gunfire at the scene and flown by helicopter to a local hospital.
Police have not disclosed the circumstances of the shootings or whether they are related.
In addition to murder, Jackson was charged with possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.
Surprise me. Not you Devon. Thought you were a good person on their way to success.
