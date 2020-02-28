A Richmond man has been charged with attempted murder and two gun charges in connection with a shooting outside a convenience store on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond's East End.
Detectives with the Richmond Police Department, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Deangelo Hunt, 38, of the 3800 block of Howard Road.
The charges stem from a shooting that occurred on Feb. 13 around 7:16 p.m. Officers were called to a convenience store in the 1600 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike, where they found a man inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting occurred just outside the store, police said.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with an injury that was considered life threatening.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. DiSalvo at (804) 646-3930 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or www.7801000.com or the P3 smartphone app. The Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
