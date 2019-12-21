A 31-year-old woman died and a horse had to be euthanized after a man driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck crashed into a buggy carrying a Buckingham County family of six on Friday afternoon, according to a Virginia State Police news release.
Authorities charged George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham with reckless driving in the crash, which occurred on U.S. Route 60 near High School Road, the release said.
Police said the buggy was hit from behind, throwing John Yoder, 36, to the ground. Sylvia Yoder, 31, was taken to UVA Medical Center, where she died Saturday morning. The release said four children ranging in age from 2 to 10 also were taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.
Police said the buggy, drawn by two horses, had flashing lights and reflective gear. The surviving horse has been taken to a veterinarian for treatment, according to the release, which states alcohol was not a factor in the crash.
Tragic. Tell us more so we can understand and learn from this. Thank you. WWWWWH and HM?
