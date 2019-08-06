A Norfolk man was indicted Tuesday with the armed robbery of a Sprint store in Colonial Heights that netted three dozen cellphones and other items in January.
According to a federal grand jury indictment, Tajh Rodgers, 29, threatened the lives of two Sprint employees with a firearm he was carrying during the Jan. 7 robbery in which 70 items were stolen, including 22 Apple iPhones, 8 LG cellular telephones, 6 Samsung cellular telephones, and an Apple Watch.
Rodgers is charged with robbery, using a firearm in furtherance of the robbery, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
