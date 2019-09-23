A 60-year-old Hopewell man was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder in the Sept. 10 killing of a Hopewell woman inside her home.
Carl Williams, who was apprehended in Petersburg by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force, also was charged with strangulation, abduction and intentionally defiling the corpse of the victim, 49-year-old Kristie S. McPherson.
Police did not say whether Williams and the victim knew each other.
About 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10, officers went to the Sunrise apartment complex in the 400 block of East Broadway, along with emergency medical personnel, after someone called for help. McPherson was found inside her apartment; she was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.
The preliminary investigation shows that McPherson died of her injuries as a result of blunt-force trauma. The state medical examiner’s office has ruled her death a homicide.
Williams is being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending his arraignment.
