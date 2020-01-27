A 19-year-old Richmond man was released from the Richmond City Justice Center a day after he was indicted in the murder of a convenience store clerk. He's since been recaptured, according to authorities.
Deon Thomas was initially arrested on Dec. 5, 2019 on a robbery and weapons charge, which police said is tied to the Nov. 30 shooting death of Ashraf H. Mahasees, a clerk at a convenience store in the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike.
Thomas had been held at the Richmond jail until he was released Thursday.
Earlier Thursday, prosecutors had dropped the two charges against Thomas in Richmond General District Court because on Wednesday, the day before he was released, a multi-jurisdictional grand jury had indicted him in connection to Mahasees' murder.
Three days after Thomas' release, Richmond police issued a press release asking the public for information leading to his whereabouts. About three hours later on Sunday evening, police released a second statement saying a K-9 unit had found Thomas hiding in a home in South Richmond. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.
Learned Barry, deputy commonwealth's attorney, said paperwork from the lower court moved faster than the higher court's, and Thomas was released prior to being served with the murder warrant.
"Law enforcement authorities did not anticipate the later General District Court papers getting to the jail before the Multi-jurisdictional Grand Jury indictments," Barry said in an email. "We have already rectified that situation for the future. It won’t happen again."
Thomas is expected to be held until trial, though his attorney can ask the court to release him on bail. He is next due in court on Feb. 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.