Police are investigating a man's death Thursday morning after he was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in a car that crashed into the porch of a house in Chesterfield County.
Police, firefighters and EMS responded at 4:13 a.m. to the crash in the 6200 block of Gatesgreen Drive, which is off Krause Road near the county's courthouse and government complex. A silver Hyundai Elantra was in the front yard of a home and had hit the front porch.
Officers found an unconscious man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are working to identify the man. They are asking the public to avoid this block of Gatesgreen Drive during their investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
A citizen losing control of a car after being shot, endangering even more lives! In the other large first world democracies shootings happen much less frequently than in the USA thanks to common sense gun control laws. It’s time to dramatically reduce the number of gun deaths in the USA by passing similar legislation. Fewer guns = fewer gun deaths
