A man was killed in a Henrico County house fire on Christmas Eve.

A man has died after Henrico County firefighters pulled him from a house fire on Christmas Eve.

Henrico fire units were called at 9:16 p.m. Tuesday to the scene in the 1900 block of North Washington Street in Highland Springs. The back of the one-story home was ablaze, the division said in a release.

Firefighters recused a man in serious condition. He was taken to VCU Medical Center, where he later died.

The fire originated in the kitchen, according to the fire marshal, whose office is still investigating the cause.

"Henrico Fire would like to remind everyone: Do not leaving cooking unattended and unplug appliances that are not in use," the division said in a release.

