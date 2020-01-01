Accidental shooting death

Henrico police said an adult male died from a gunshot wound accidentally fired by another adult Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the 1400 block of Southbury Road around 4:30 a.m. and found the victim who was taken to the VCU Medical Center where he died. 

The police are not seeking public assistance in the case because everyone involved has been identified. An adult male has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, said police.

Police said Wednesday they were not releasing the identity of the victim or the suspect's name to assist the family.

