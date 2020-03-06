Henrico police are on the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning near the entrance to Seven Pines Elementary School.
The police department tweeted at 7:54 a.m. that officers were actively working a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Beulah Road.
"No children are involved. The normal drop-off for children has been detoured to Huntsman Road and SRO's [school resource officers] on site assisting with traffic," the tweet said.
Police have confirmed one man is dead and the crash is still being investigated.
"All school functions are operating on a normal schedule. Beulah Road remains closed and drivers should seek an alternate route," police tweeted at 8:25 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.