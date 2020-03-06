Police lights

Henrico police are on the scene of a fatal crash Friday morning near the entrance to Seven Pines Elementary School. 

The police department tweeted at 7:54 a.m. that officers were actively working a single-vehicle crash in the 300 block of Beulah Road. 

"No children are involved. The normal drop-off for children has been detoured to Huntsman Road and SRO's [school resource officers] on site assisting with traffic," the tweet said.

Police have confirmed one man is dead and the crash is still being investigated. 

"All school functions are operating on a normal schedule. Beulah Road remains closed and drivers should seek an alternate route," police tweeted at 8:25 a.m.  

