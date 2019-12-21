Police siren red

Richmond police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the city's East End on Friday night.

Emergency responders were called to the 2200 block of N. 29th Street around 10:15 p.m., where medical aid was rendered. The man died on scene, according to a release.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

