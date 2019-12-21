Man dies in Friday night shooting in Richmond
Richmond police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the city's East End on Friday night.
Emergency responders were called to the 2200 block of N. 29th Street around 10:15 p.m., where medical aid was rendered. The man died on scene, according to a release.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
Katy Evans
Public safety contacts
Richmond Police Department
nonemergency number: 646-5100
Chesterfield County Police Department
nonemergency number: 748-1251
Henrico County Police Department
nonemergency number: 501-5000
Hanover County Sheriff’s Office
nonemergency number: 365-6140
Richmond Sheriff’s Office
nonemergency number: 646-4464
Pamunkey Regional Jail
365-6400
Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers
tip line 780-1000
Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers
748-0660
Richmond Animal Care and Control
646-5100
