A man is facing charges after police say he threw a bottle containing flaming liquid at the parking deck at the headquarters for the Richmond Police Department.

Richmond police said no one was injured and there was no property damage from the incident that occurred Thursday afternoon at police headquarters at 200 W. Grace St.

The "small water bottle containing flammable liquid ... briefly ignited a small fire which was quickly extinguished," police said.

Department spokesman James Mercante said he could not, at this time, identify the liquid contained within the bottle, but it was ablaze when it was thrown.

Officers detained the man who threw the bottle, police said.

Police did not release the man's name or the charges against him.

