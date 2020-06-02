Richmond police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday in a hotel on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Police responded at 1:43 a.m. to the Clarion Hotel in the 3200 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard after receiving a report of a person shot. Officers found a man in a third-floor hallway . The man, whose identity was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was no suspect description. Anyone who wants to anonymously provide information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000, visiting www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
That hotel should have been on the demolition list along with the Dominion Energy building. It is a good site for a meaningful redevelopment project.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.