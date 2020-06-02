Richmond police are investigating a homicide that happened early Tuesday in a hotel on Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Police responded at 1:43 a.m. to the Clarion Hotel in the 3200 block of N. Arthur Ashe Boulevard for a report of a person shot. Officers found a man in a hallway on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was no suspect description. The victim's identity has not yet been shared.
Anyone who wants to anonymously provide information about this incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling (804) 780-1000, visiting www.7801000.com or using the P3 smartphone app.
