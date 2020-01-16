A man was killed Thursday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash in Chesterfield County, police said.
About 2:40 p.m., Chesterfield police were notified that a man had been found dead in the 8700 block of Hull Street Road. Officers found a man's body down an embankment just off the roadway. Police said they believe the man was struck by a vehicle and that the driver left the scene.
The victim's name was being withheld until relatives could be notified.
Anyone with information about the incident should call Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660. You can also contact Crime Solvers by going to www.crimesolvers.net or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Solvers methods are anonymous.
