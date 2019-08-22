Police lights

Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Richmond's East End on Thursday afternoon.

At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Conrad Street, south of the Whitcomb Court public housing community.

No other details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription