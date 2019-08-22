Richmond police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Richmond's East End on Thursday afternoon.
At 1:50 p.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Conrad Street, south of the Whitcomb Court public housing community.
No other details were immediately provided.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
