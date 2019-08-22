Police lights day

A man was killed Thursday inside a home just off Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond, according to Richmond police.

Officers were called at 12:03 p.m. to the 2000 block of Albany Avenue, which is located just a block off the busy South Side highway.

Police said they are investigating, but that there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.

