A man was killed Thursday inside a home just off Jefferson Davis Highway in South Richmond, according to Richmond police.
Officers were called at 12:03 p.m. to the 2000 block of Albany Avenue, which is located just a block off the busy South Side highway.
Police said they are investigating, but that there is no ongoing threat to the neighborhood.
