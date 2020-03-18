Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man in Richmond.
At 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike where it intersects with Whitcomb Street and Cool Lane.
Officers arrived on scene to find a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound.
Police said the medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.