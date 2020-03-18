police lights night

Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a man in Richmond.

At 1:12 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike where it intersects with Whitcomb Street and Cool Lane. 

Officers arrived on scene to find a man deceased with an apparent gunshot wound. 

Police said the medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death. 

Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email