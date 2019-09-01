Police lights

The Richmond police are investing the shooting death of a man found on a front porch in the East End on Sunday morning.

Police said they were called around 11:48 a.m. to the 1600 block of North 23rd Street for the report of a person shot.

Officers arrived and found an adult male down and unresponsive on a front porch who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

The man, who police have not yet publicly identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner will determine cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

fgreen@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6340

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription