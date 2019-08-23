Richmond police have identified the man who was shot to death inside a car in the East End.
Antoine Deleston, 28, of the 5800 block of Grammercy Circle, was found around 1:47 p.m. Thursday in the 2000 block of Conrad Street, a few blocks south of Whitcomb Court. He was sitting in the driver's seat of a parked car.
He had been shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are calling the death a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Coates at (804) 646-0729 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
