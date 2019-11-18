2300 block of Gordon Avenue

Richmond police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue.

 Richmond Police Department

Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in South Richmond on Monday morning.

The man was shot in the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue, which is just off Jefferson Davis Highway in the Oak Grove neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

arockett@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6527

Twitter: @AliRockettRTD

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription