Richmond police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in South Richmond on Monday morning.
The man was shot in the 2300 block of Gordon Avenue, which is just off Jefferson Davis Highway in the Oak Grove neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.