A Pakistani national was sentenced to 60 years in prison Wednesday as the ringleader in a solicitation-for-murder plot that involved paying two men $6,000 to kill a well-known member of Richmond's Muslim community. The victim was strangled with his own shoe laces.
Chesterfield Circuit Court Judge Edward Robbins Jr. imposed a jury's recommended punishment that essentially will keep Chaudhary "The Don" Arshad Mahmood, 61, behind bars for the rest of his life for the 2015 killing of Chesterfield County car dealer Adel M. Elmadany, 60.
Robbins rejected defense attorney Todd Ritter's plea to cut Mahmood's sentence by 36 years. Citing Mahmood's age, failing health and financial success as an immigrant from Pakistan, Ritter urged the judge to craft a punishment within discretionary state sentencing guidelines, which called for an active term of between 24 and 40 years.
But the judge said there was nothing he'd seen that would justify a reduction.
Chesterfield Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Barbara Cooke said the brutality of the killing was "planned and put into motion" by Mahmood. "This crime would not have happened if not for the defendant," she said.
Mahmood, who had no prior criminal record and once owned his own trucking company in Northern Virginia, vigorously asserted his innocence in remarks to the court, claiming "the prosecutor presented lies to the jury."
After a four-day trial in February, jurors found Mahmood guilty of first-degree murder and solicitation to commit murder in a killing that prosecutors say Mahmood arranged as an act of revenge. He was angry that Elmadany and his wife had helped Mahmood's spouse - who had been married to Mahmood only two months - move out and into the building that housed Elmadany's business, 3 Amigos Auto Sales on Turner Road.
During the separation, Mahmood claimed that $70,000 in cash, four ounces in gold, his travel documents and important business papers went missing, which he believed ended up with either his estranged wife or Elmadany's wife.
Mahmood's wife told police that her husband used their marital status to file false tax returns and engage in other illegal activities, prosecutors said.
After Mahmood's two accomplices killed Elmadany inside his business on Jan. 23, 2015, police believe he fled to Pakistan after being developed as a suspect.
He was arrested 5 1/2 years later at a Northern Virginia airport after arriving to the U.S. from a flight that originated in Pakistan. Ritter said Mahmood returned knowing that he would be arrested and face trial, and paid for the flight himself.
The case against Mahmood largely was sealed after the two Guatemalan nationals he hired to carry out the killing admitted their guilt and turned state's evidence against him.
Narcisco DeJesus Lemus-Mendoza, 27, of Manassas, and Melvin Leonel Sandoval-Vasquez, 25, of Washington, were arrested in February and July of 2015, and pleaded guilty the following year to murder and conspiracy to commit capital murder. Each was sentenced under terms of a plea deal to 70 years in prison with 32 years suspended.
Their plea agreements required both men to testify against Mahmood, and they did so during his February trial, implicating Mahmood as the ringleader.
But Mahmood contended that he only hired the co-defendants to negotiate on his behalf the return of his property that he claimed was taken when his wife moved out. He said they acted alone and of their own devices with no instructions from him to kill.
After their arrests, Sandoval-Vasquez and Lemus-Mendoza admitted to police that they posed as customers and knocked Elmadany to the ground, putting a plastic grocery bag over his head to suffocate him and then strangling him with his shoelaces.
Sandoval-Vasquez said Mahmood had given them a handgun to shoot Elmandany and Sandoval-Vasquez had it in his waistband when he entered the business. But he told investigators he was too nervous to use the gun because he had never fired one before.
Elmadany, who was known to be very active at the Islamic Center of Virginia on Buford Road in Chesterfield, was found dead by his wife the next day.
At trial, prosecutors introduced phone records that showed all three defendants communicating with each other almost daily two months before Elmadany was killed and on the night he was slain.
In addition, cellphone location data obtained by investigators put the three defendants' phones near the cell tower closest to the victim's business near the time of the killing, and bank records showed withdrawals and deposits that matched the dates and locations provided by Sandoval-Vasquez and Lemus-Mendoza in their interviews with police.
Investigators also recovered security surveillance video from nearby businesses that showed Mahmood's rented car meeting up with the co-defendants the night of the killing in front of 3 Amigos Auto Sales. Mahmood ultimately admitted that he drove there the night of the killing but claimed after driving two hours from Northern Virginia to Chesterfield, he returned home after seeing no light on inside Elmadany's business.
After killing Elmadany, Sandoval-Vasquez and Lemus-Mendoza drove back to Manassas, where they got rid of their clothes and met Mahmood, who paid them $6,000, which they split.
