A man was shot in the neck and critically wounded early Monday in a shooting in eastern Henrico County.
At 1:22 a.m., police were summoned to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle for a report of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot to his neck. He was taken to VCU Medical Center.
Police said the man, whose identity was not released, was in stable but critical condition. There were no other reports of injuries from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
People getting shot all the time around here and the GI Joe cosplayers try to tell us we DON’T need common sense gun control laws?
The facts would indicate otherwise....
“The States With The Most Gun Laws See The Fewest Gun-Related Deaths”
“States with strict gun laws have fewer firearms deaths. Here's how your state stacks up”
“U.S. States With Stricter Gun Controls Have Fewer Mass Shootings”
“New Research: States with Background Checks Experience Fewer Mass Shootings”
“Gun control really works. Science has shown time and again that it can prevent mass shootings and save lives.”
https://www.businessinsider.com/gun-control-research-how-policies-can-reduce-deaths-2019-8?amp
