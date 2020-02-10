Police lights

A man was shot in the neck and critically wounded early Monday in a shooting in eastern Henrico County.

At 1:22 a.m., police were summoned to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle for a report of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers found a man with a gunshot to his neck. He was taken to VCU Medical Center.

Police said the man, whose identity was not released, was in stable but critical condition. There were no other reports of injuries from the scene.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

