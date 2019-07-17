The Richmond Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting in Gilpin Court.
Officers responded at 1:45 a.m. Wednesday to the 1200 block of Hickory Street where they found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital with injuries that police said may have been life-threatening.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000, or they may visit www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.