A man has been arrested in a fatal shooting in Hopewell on Friday.
Deante Henry, 21, of Hopewell was apprehended by a U.S. Marshals Service fugitive task force and served with warrants charging him with first-degree murder, felony use of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting in a public place, police said.
Henry is accused of killing Earl Thomas Osborne, a 35-year-old Hopewell resident.
On Friday, officers responded at 4:28 p.m. to the 2200 block of Atlantic Street for a report of a person shot. Arriving officers and paramedics found Osborne, who was taken to John Randolph Medical Center, where he died.
Police have not described the circumstances of the killing or said whether Henry and Osborne knew each another.
Anyone who might have witnessed any activity in the area of the CN&Y Corner Store, at 2223 Atlantic Street, at the time of the incident should call the lead detective, Keith Krueger, at (804) 541-2284.
You can also call Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or provide a tip through the P3 Tips mobile app.
