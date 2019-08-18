Richmond police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday in South Side.
About 9:30 a.m., police responded to an assault call in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road, just southeast of Broad Rock Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Officers determined that an altercation had occurred between the man who was shot and another individual.
No arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.
All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.