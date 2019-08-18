crime scene tape

Richmond police are investigating after a man was fatally shot Sunday in South Side.

About 9:30 a.m., police responded to an assault call in the 4500 block of Old Warwick Road, just southeast of Broad Rock Boulevard. Arriving officers found a man with a gunshot wound lying in the road. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Officers determined that an altercation had occurred between the man who was shot and another individual.

No arrests have been made, but the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also contact Crime Stoppers by going to www.7801000.com or by using the P3 Tips app for smartphones.

All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Commenting is limited to Times-Dispatch subscribers. To sign up, click here.
If you’re already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription