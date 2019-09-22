Police lights

A man was fatally shot late Sunday night in South Richmond.

At about 9:48 p.m., Richmond police responded to the 700 block of Spaine Street, near the intersection of Hull Street and East Belt Boulevard, for a shooting.

Once police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The state medical examiner's office will determine the manner and cause of death. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

