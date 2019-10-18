Police said a Gladys, Va., man was fatally injured when a truck pulling a trailer backed into and over him as he was walking behind the vehicle Thursday in a Chesterfield County neighborhood.
The victim, identified as Langley T. Mellor, 59, was an employee of the company that owned the truck. The vehicle's driver, who was not identified, also was an employee, police said.
The incident occurred about 1:53 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hickstead Road when a two-axle flatbed truck, pulling a loaded two-axle trailer, ran over Mellor as he was walking behind the trailer. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries, police said.
Police identified the company as Xylem Tree Experts of Norfolk. The company was at a Virginia Department of Transportation work site performing tree cutting for the utility, a VDOT spokeswoman said.
The truck's safety backup alarm system was functioning properly, said Chesterfield police Sgt. James Lamb.
Several agencies, including the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Division, and the Virginia Department of Transportation, responded to the scene.
Hickstead Road, which is in a subdivision off Reams Road, is between South Providence Road to the south and the Powhite Parkway to the north.
Jennifer Rose, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Division, said the agency has opened an investigation into the fatality.
Chesterfield police are continuing to investigate and asked anyone with information to call the department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
"The truck's safety backup alarm system was functioning properly, said Chesterfield police Sgt. James Lamb." >>>>>>>>>>>>> So the deceased worker ignored the beeping and didn't move out the way? Dangerous work. My condolences to the loved ones.
It seems like a workplace accident. Very sad situation. 😔
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.