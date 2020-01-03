A Petersburg man was killed in what police suspect was an alcohol-related crash early on New Year’s Day.
Tramayne L. Wyatt, 35, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on John Tyler Memorial Highway (state Route 5) in Charles City County when it ran off the road to the left and struck a tree head-on about 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened just west of Kimages Road (state Route 658).
Wyatt, who police say was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. An 18-year-old man in the front passenger seat, who was wearing his seat belt, suffered minor injuries but did not go to the hospital.
Police say they are considering alcohol to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
