Richmond police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run on Hull Street Road early Sunday morning, and are searching for a vehicle they believe was involved.
Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a passerby saw a man in the in the roadway in the 5200 block of Hull Street Road and called police. Officers arrived to find Jamie Melendez-Cortez, 31, of the 6700 block of Jefferson Davis Highway down and unresponsive in an eastbound lane. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Crash team investigators believe Melendez-Cortez was crossing Hull Street Road from north to south when he was struck by an older model, two-tone pickup truck. The collision occurred between 2 and 2:30 a.m. near two businesses, Tony’s Auto Repair and New and Used Tires Store, police said.
The driver did not stop and the vehicle was last seen turning north onto Warwick Road, according to police.
The exact make and model of the truck are unknown at this time. It is possibly missing a right front hubcap.
Anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator R. Rose at (804) 646-1665 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
