A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning, according to Richmond police.

Around 1:46 a.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of R Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

