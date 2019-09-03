Police lights day

A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in eastern Henrico County, police said.

Just after 3:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 6800 block of Monahan Road after receiving a report of a shooting.

Police said Monahan Road is now closed between Darbytown and Charles City roads as they investigate, with a "heavy police presence in the area."

Police have not identified the man who was killed.

