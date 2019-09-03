A man was killed in a shooting Tuesday afternoon in eastern Henrico County, police said.
Just after 3:30 p.m., Henrico police responded to the 6800 block of Monahan Road after receiving a report of a shooting.
Police said Monahan Road is now closed between Darbytown and Charles City roads as they investigate, with a "heavy police presence in the area."
Police have not identified the man who was killed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.