A man who alleges he suffered heart complications at the Richmond jail two years ago filed a $20 million lawsuit on Thursday saying Sheriff Antionette V. Irving and the jail's former medical provider failed to provide him medicine prescribed following a heart surgery.
Eight days after a double bypass to repair a blood clot in February 2018, Kevin Killby was arrested by Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University police on a misdemeanor charge of stalking. He was ultimately acquitted, but in the interim he spent five days in the Richmond City Justice Center. While there, Killby says, he never received the heart medication that he repeatedly asked for, even after complaining of chest tightness and shortness of breath, collapsing and requiring hospitalization, according to the civil suit.
"At no point during his incarceration in Richmond City Jail did Mr. Killby receive the prescribed" medication, according to the lawsuit filed by Killby's lawyer, Christopher M. Winslow.
Winslow did not respond to a request to interview Killby, who is a 51-year-old Richmond resident.
Irving's office said she had not received a copy of the lawsuit as of Friday afternoon and declined to comment further.
Attempts to reach the medical company, Pennsylvania-based Correctional Medical Care Inc. - which backed out of its contract with the jail following a critical review two months after Killby's jail stay - were unsuccessful Friday. The abrupt departure left the facility searching for a fourth private health care provider in about seven years.
Since his incarceration, Killby has suffered significant heart-related complications and has had several surgeries to repair the damage, according to the suit, which cites two doctors who attribute the damage to the "failure to provide the aforementioned medications." The care is still ongoing, according to his attorney.
The suit stated that Killby told nearly every police and jail official whom he came into contact with about this recent medical procedure and the fact that he was required to take medication every 12 hours, to no avail.
Killby was arrested Feb. 15, 2018, about a month after Irving took office.
"Before he could be fingerprinted, Mr. Killby collapsed onto the floor during the intake process with severe chest pain, nausea and difficulty breathing," the suit read.
It's unclear how much time elapsed between his collapse and when Killby saw a jail nurse that first night.
"The nurse stated, 'I think it is ******** [sic] but if he's claiming chest pain, he's got to ride out," the lawsuit said. ("Ride out" refers to transportation for medical care.)
Later that night, he was admitted to the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit at VCU Medical Center, where he remained until the following night. Upon release from the hospital, a VCU doctor prescribed Killby the same medications he was given after his surgery.
"At all times while at VCU, Mr. Killby remained under the supervision and control of Richmond City Sheriff personnel," the court document said.
Until his release on the afternoon of Feb. 20 - when a judge allowed Killby to return home until his next court date - he was never given the prescribed medication despite frequent complaints about chest pain or trouble breathing, Killby said in the suit.
The complaint includes at least 10 deputies and medical contractors at the jail but doesn't name anyone specifically, except Irving. The sheriff recently has come under scrutiny for a 333% increase on overtime stemming, in part, from the constant turnover of staff.
Correctional Medical Care was brought in by then-Sheriff C.T. Woody in 2017, before Irving took over in January 2018. In just the first nine months of what was supposed to be a three-year contract, inmates had filed 283 formal complaints against the company.
The medical provider gave notice in April 2018 that it would prematurely end the $20.5 million agreement with the Richmond Sheriff's Office on July 14 of that year. The decision came shortly after Irving's administration gave the contractor a poor review. It cited, among other issues, the medical company double-charging inmates for medication and not paying outside vendors on time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.