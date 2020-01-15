Chesterfield County police are investigating a shooting and robbery that unfolded on Wednesday afternoon.
At about 1:30 p.m., police responded to a report that a man had been shot during a robbery at a home in the 14900 block of Rowlett Road. It was reported that two unknown suspects had forced entry into the residence and demanded money.
After receiving some money, the suspects shot a man and fled the scene, the police said.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
