A shooting Monday afternoon in Richmond's East End left a man dead, police said.
The Richmond Police Department said officers responded at 4:23 p.m. to a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of N. 21st St.
Once on the scene, police found a man in a parking lot who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The man, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective A. Sleem at (804) 814-7123. Those who would like to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or online at www.7801000.com or through the P3 smartphone app.
Yet again a citizen shot down in the streets in cola blood. Not in Beirut, not in Damascus.... in Richmond VA. The USA is the only first world superpower with a gun murder death rate rivaling third world war zones.
And it doesn’t have to be like this. In other large first world democracies tough common sense gun control laws result in far fewer shootings than in the USA. It’s time for our legislators to pass similar large-saving laws that result in amazingly fewer deaths as in th example of England.
“11,004 Gun Murders in US vs. 26 (equiv. 130) in England Annually”
It is sad when one does not have to hear what is going on in Chicago to read about folks killing each other here.
Where is Flaky Drakie when we need him. Hallelujah, and period.
Spacy Peter doesn’t need to leave Richmond to be a mean-spirited naysayer who will vote for conservatives whose “thoughts and prayers” don’t do a thing to stop fellow citizens from dying at the end of a gun barrel. Unfortunately for him.... that all changes next month when VA turns true blue. Annnd touchè!
