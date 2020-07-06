A young man who was shot June 23 during a fight in the food court at Chesterfield Towne Center has died, Chesterfield County police said Monday.
The victim, identified as Kimani O. Donovan, 22, of Chesterfield, succumbed to his gunshot wound injuries Sunday at a local hospital, police said in a news release.
Less than nine hours after the shooting, detectives located the shooting suspect, William Ezell Taylor Jr., 23, of the 800 block of Hinton Street in Petersburg, and took him into custody. At the time, he was charged with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Now that the victim has died, police will consult with the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office about whether to upgrade the charges.
Within hours of Taylor's arrest, Chesterfield police Lt. Brad Conner said investigators weren't sure what precipitated the fight and subsequent shooting. The two men did not know each other but both had been at the mall shopping, Conner said.
Police did not find any evidence of drugs at the mall nor with Taylor when he was taken into custody, so the shooting does not appear to be drug related, Conner said.
Taylor was identified as a suspect after witnesses on scene provided investigators with useful information, combined with video surveillance footage at the mall, Conner said.
Dozens of police vehicles and several fire and emergency medical crews quickly descended on the mall after the shooting occurred. Virginia State Police also responded.
A Chesterfield judge refused to set bail for Taylor during a hearing last week in General District Court. He remains incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail pending an Aug. 13 preliminary hearing.
Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information, or who was in the area of the mall food court during the fight and shooting, should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or through the P3 app.
