A man was shot in the neck and critically wounded early Monday morning in a shooting in Henrico County.
At 1:22 a.m., police were summoned to the 4900 block of Wood Thrush Circle in the eastern part of the county for a report of a shooting.
Once on scene, officers located a man with a gunshot to his neck. He was taken to VCU Medical Center.
The police said the victim was in stable but critical condition. There were no other reports of injuries from the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Henrico police at (804) 501-5000 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 780-1000, or use the P3Tips app on your smartphone device.
