Richmond police have identified the man who died Saturday after he was shot in the neck at a Richmond hotel on Midlothian Turnpike as Robert Davis Jr.
At 12:41 p.m. on Jan. 18, officers were called to the 6500 block of Midlothian Turnpike, where Davis, 30, lived, for a report of a person shot. Davis was found suffering from a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
A woman found at the hotel was also treated for a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. She was released later, according to police.
Detectives continue to investigate, but police said all individuals involved in the shooting have been identified.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.
